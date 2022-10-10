Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $183.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

