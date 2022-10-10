Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lessened by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.08.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $183.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

