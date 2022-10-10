Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $16.53 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

