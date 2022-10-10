Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 921.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Waters by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Waters by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 401,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $276.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.21. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $269.37 and a 1 year high of $375.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.63.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

