Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Reduced by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Western Digital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

WDC stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

