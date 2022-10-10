Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.91.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

