William Allan LLC Acquires 43 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

William Allan LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.5% of William Allan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. William Allan LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after purchasing an additional 180,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $284.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.01 and a 200-day moving average of $295.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

