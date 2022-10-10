WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives $7.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.95. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WM Technology news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $32,462.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 200,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,804.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $47,265.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $32,462.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 200,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,804.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,791 shares of company stock valued at $349,246. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter worth $85,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

