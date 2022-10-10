Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 133 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $120.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.91.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

