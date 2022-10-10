Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $240.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $152.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 1.32. Workday has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,789 shares of company stock worth $18,453,908 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 241.4% in the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.