Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives $49.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRDLY. Barclays cut their target price on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Worldline from €36.50 ($37.24) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Worldline Stock Performance

WRDLY opened at $21.20 on Friday. Worldline has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

