Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Down 8.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

