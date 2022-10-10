Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $21.92 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,641 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 8.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

