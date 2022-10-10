Yotta Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 17th (NASDAQ:YOTAU)

Yotta Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 17th. Yotta Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YOTAU opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. Yotta Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yotta Acquisition in the second quarter worth $997,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,276,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $997,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,487,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $140,000.

About Yotta Acquisition

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

