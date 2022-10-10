Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 7.0 %

Zscaler stock opened at $170.09 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.62.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

