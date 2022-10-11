1,114 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $95.62 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

