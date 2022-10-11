1,157 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 71.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,499. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average of $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

