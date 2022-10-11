1,414 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,686.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

