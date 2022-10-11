2,444 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,369,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $134,563,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $63,435,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

NYSE JCI opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

