332 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Pool Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of POOL opened at $322.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.13. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $308.74 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.