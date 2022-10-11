3,721 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

