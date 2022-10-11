4,170 Shares in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,448,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $29.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.