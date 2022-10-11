4,741 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

