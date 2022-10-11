8,342 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 474,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 154,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 107,083 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 66,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.3 %

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.