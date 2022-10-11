835 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 35.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.18 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

