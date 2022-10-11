843 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.