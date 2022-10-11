Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $228.69 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.54.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

