Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,270 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $30,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPC opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

