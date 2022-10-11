Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 23,728 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Seagen worth $34,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after buying an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after buying an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.60. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.