Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $31.07 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,562 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $31,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DTE opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $106.28 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.