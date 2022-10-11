Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $31.58 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,954 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.52% of National Fuel Gas worth $31,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.29.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

