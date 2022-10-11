Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $33.22 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $33,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 74,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $195.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.55 and its 200-day moving average is $200.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

