Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $34.71 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,719 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.47% of Arrow Electronics worth $34,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.1 %

ARW opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.45.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

