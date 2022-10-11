Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 877,718 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 5,445.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,718 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Royalty Pharma worth $37,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $1,967,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 376,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,473,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,809,116 shares of company stock worth $75,989,320 in the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

