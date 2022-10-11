Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 9,412 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $35,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% in the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 767.8% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.55.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $252.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.50 and a 200-day moving average of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

