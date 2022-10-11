Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,120 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.68% of Perrigo worth $37,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 33.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,695,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,016,000 after purchasing an additional 236,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 0.89. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.