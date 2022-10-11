Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,031 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bunge worth $36,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Stock Performance

Bunge stock opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.