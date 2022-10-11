Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 25,579 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMERCO worth $36,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in AMERCO by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $529.95 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $447.92 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $540.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.80 by ($0.77). AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

