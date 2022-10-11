Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 95,562 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $36,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

