Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.90, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

