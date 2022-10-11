American Research & Management Co. Has $12.84 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $421.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

