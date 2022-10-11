AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 8,675 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $110,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 143,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 113,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 415,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

