AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 134,058 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $129,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,167,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HD opened at $282.46 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $289.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

