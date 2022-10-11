Apeiron RIA LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,153 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 118,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 47,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 326,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 261,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $411.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average is $90.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

