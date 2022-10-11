Apeiron RIA LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,919,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,006,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.69.

Visa stock opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.71. The company has a market capitalization of $344.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.