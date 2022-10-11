Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

