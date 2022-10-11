ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 7,848 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 82,153 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 118,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 47,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 326,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 261,277 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

