ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.69.

V opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $344.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

