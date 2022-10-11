ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 267 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 19.4% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Home Depot by 79.2% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

HD stock opened at $282.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.54 and its 200 day moving average is $295.52. The stock has a market cap of $289.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

