Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Arista Networks worth $67,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Arista Networks by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,432,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,448,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Down 6.0 %

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,569 shares of company stock valued at $30,127,351. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average is $113.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.